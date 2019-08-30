Western Massachusetts Red Cross volunteers assisting with hurricane preparations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents from western Massachusetts are also assisting in hurricane preparation.

Two volunteers from the American Red Cross of western Massachusetts are flying down to Orlando Friday to aide in preparation of Hurricane Dorian. Dorian is currently being tracked as a category three but has the potential to make landfall as a category four.

Those volunteers are part of the local disaster team and will be giving at least a two-week commitment after being trained in the necessary skill sets.

Disaster Program Manager Mary Nathan said one volunteer will be a supervisor for sheltering and others will assist with feeding in the impacted areas.

“When an area is affected sometimes the volunteers who are trained in that area are affected too,” Nathan told 22News. “So The Red Cross comes together nationally and sends the right volunteers with the necessary skill sets.

Other necessary skills for volunteers include disaster assessment, logistics, and casework. Nathan said other volunteers may be sent as needed.