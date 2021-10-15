Western Massachusetts Red Sox fans gear up for American League showdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros kicked off the American League championship series Friday night.

Whether you’re out east or in western Massachusetts, fans are pretty excited for this series because there’s a lot at stake; the winner of this series moves onto the World Series. So, there is a lot of buzz in western Massachusetts.

Current score: Boston Red Sox: 3 – 1 Houston Astros (Mid 6th)

Western Massachusetts is gearing up for an American League showdown. Grocery stores, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants were filled with people preparing for Game 1 of the ALCS. The Sox are coming off a big win against the Tampa Rays and fans are excited for their team.

“I’ve been a baseball fan ever since I was four years old, it’s always great to see a hometown team just make it this far,” said James Ryan of Springfield.

Many people counted the Red Sox out even before the playoffs. So, while fans are excited for the series, they are surprised by it.

“Honestly, I thought we were going to get swept by Tampa Bay as many other people did but when I woke up and saw that we won it was oh man joy and cheer everywhere,” said Rahiem Eskeli of Springfield.

But now that the Red Sox have come this far, fans are all in on them.

“I see my sox going all the way,” Eskeli added. “I see my Sox winning the World Series.”

The last time the Red Sox made it to the ALCS was in 2018, the last year they won the World Series.