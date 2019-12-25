Western Massachusetts residents attend Christmas Mass

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts residents attended mass this morning in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

22News went to the Christmas services held at St. Patrick’s Church in South Hadley Wednesday morning.

One Chicopee resident told 22News how mass is different on Christmas compared to other services throughout the year.

“The music is beautiful and it takes you back to all the other Christmases you spent with your family and loved ones.” – Kathleen Pelland, Chicopee

A Pew Research study shows that half of Americans attend church on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.