Western Massachusetts residents begin winter preparations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Well, it sounds like winter is definitely right around the corner.

Cities and towns in our area are already preparing for the winter months. The Springfield DPW has already gotten its sand and salt for the winter. They want to make sure they’ll be able to treat roads and sidewalks as soon as the first snowfall happens.

Springfield DPW starts contracted extra plow trucks in August to start preparing for winter. Although they aren’t excited, residents are just used to the snow by now.

“There’s nothing really you can do. Enjoy it. Still got to work through it no matter if it snows or not. It is what it is once it’s here,” said Kasandra T. of Chicopee.

