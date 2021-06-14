Western Massachusetts residents celebrate Flag Day in Westfield

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is Flag Day, and Western Massachusetts residents came out for the 11th annual Flag Day Standout on Westfield’s Great River Bridge to show their patriotism.

Westfield Mayor Don Humason was joined by others and veterans for the event. Participants waved their flags proudly at passing cars that honked their horns, as a sign of support. Mayor Humason said he is glad to see the community come out for this holiday.

Mayor Don Humason told 22News, “I don’t know if its especially because of this yea, and the pandemic ending that more people came out, the weather is iffy and folks still came out and we had beeps and waves. People driving by a couple of ties just to say hello.”

In the US Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 and commemorates the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777. Many Americans celebrate the day by displaying the Red, White and Blue in front of homes and businesses.