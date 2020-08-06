Western Massachusetts residents dealing with aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The strong winds from Tropical Storm Isaias reached over 60 mph in Hampden County Tuesday, ripping massive trees right out of the ground resulting in damage to houses and vehicles.

Tens of thousands of households are still without power even 24 hours after the storm, adding more stress and anxiety to people during this unprecedented time.

“Especially in the time that we are in, we have COVID, all this other stuff going on and now we have to deal with things we had to deal with two to three years ago,” said Justin Haynes of Springfield.

Because of the large scale damage, municipalities are trying to help. The Springfield DPW will be collecting tree and yard waste from residents but under the following rules:

Yard waste includes grass and hedge clippings, weeds, and twigs

Twigs should not be longer than 2 feet in length and 1/2 inch in diameter.

The DPW will also pick up branches up to 3 inches in diameter and no longer than 4 feet and they must be tied in bundles.

Yard waste and leaves should be placed loosely in a 32 gallon barrel with handles or 30 gallon capacity leaf bags which should not weigh more than 40 pounds when full.

Massive branches will be the resident’s responsibility to dispose of in both West Springfield and Springfield. For Springfield, yard waste pick up will be the same day as recycling pick up.