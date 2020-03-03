Western Massachusetts residents have until 8PM to vote in state’s presidential primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in western Massachusetts are at the polls casting ballots for the state’s presidential primaries.

The Frederick Harris Elementary School in Springfield is one of more than a dozen polling locations in this city for Super Tuesday. The election office is projecting a voter turnout of at least 10 percent for Tuesday’s primary.

Voting is taking place inside the school’s gymnasium. A consistent flow of voters could be seen and they are excited to see how the primary plays out. Democrats are making their choice between a field of Democratic presidential candidates which include Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

On the Republican ballot, President Donald Trump has a few challenges, including former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. If you’re registered as “unenrolled”, you can choose the Democrat or Republican ballot.

Voters told 22News why made sure to come out and vote in this primary.

I’ve always been interested in politics, especially now in college seeing how it affects them, different policies, so I think it’s important to have your voice heard,” said Emma Smith, a Springfield voter. “Especially, how some people aren’t able to do that.”

Coming into Super Tuesday, the most recent polls had Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as the favorite to win in Massachusetts. But Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren is hoping to come out with the victory in her home state.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. in Springfield.