Western Massachusetts residents head to vote on Election Day Tuesday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In just a couple hours, voters will be heading to the polls for Election Day!

Western Massachusetts residents have a lot to vote for Tuesday, including ballot questions, city council, school committee, and mayoral races. Contested mayoral races will be taking place in four cities that include Chicopee, Springfield, Greenfield, and Westfield.

All but Springfield have an open mayoral seat, as Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno will be running for re-election.

Each city will have a race for City Council. Voters in Chicopee, Holyoke, Greenfield, Amherst, Westfield, and Northampton will also be voting for school committee members.

Most polling locations will be open today from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Voters in Chicopee and Westfield will be able to go to the polls from 8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. Residents in Agawam will be able to vote from 8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.

