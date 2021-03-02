Western Massachusetts residents react to discontinued Dr. Seuss books for racist images

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Hurtful and wrong,” that is what the images in six of Dr. Seuss’s books are being called.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises decided to stop publishing the six books citing the harmful imagery. Caity Simpson of Northampton is half Filipino and White. She said she hopes this opens the conversation about how important representation is.

“When you maybe have a limited viewpoint on what a person is it is really important to listen to the communities that this is actually impacting and make the changes that need to be made because it’s going to help everybody,” said Simpson.

This isn’t the first time the images have been called out as racist.

In 2017, a controversial mural at the Dr. Seuss Museum was taken down. The mural showed a Chinese man with a traditional hat, eating noodles out of a bowl with sticks.

Local authors called it “a jarring racial stereotype.”

Now, as hate crimes against Asian-Americans continue to increase in the country, there are concerns that stereotypes could fuel more violence.

“At the time when COVID was coming out about, and a president who is calling it the Chinese Virus, when you are hearing these things that are derogatory and harmful, it’s going to reinforce these small-minded stereotypes or ideas,” said Simpson.

In a statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises, they said in part, “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”