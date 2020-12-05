Local residents react to first snowstorm of the season

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The first nor’easter of the season brought a mix of precipitation to Massachusetts Saturday.

It was an unusual storm as the lower Pioneer Valley started with only rain early Saturday morning, while areas out east were already getting hit hard.

It turned out to be a winter wonderland in Palmer Saturday, as residents had to deal with heavy snow instead of that rain. And their perceptions of it depended on who you talked too.

“I hate winter. I hate New England. I hate snow,” Lisa Cavanaugh expressed.

John DiNovo said, “We needed a change of something, this really puts you in the Christmas spirit.”

Residents went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware for shovels, ice melt, and other essential storm supplies.

Lisa, a cashier at Rocky’s ACE Hardware, told 22News, “All of us sales associates we’ve been putting the shovels together because as soon as you make them they go out the door. And as you said the ice melt, it’s going left and right.”

Driving was also tricky during Saturday’s storm. The heavy, wet snow led to slippery conditions and reduced visibility. And for many residents, that meant one-stop shopping.

When asked if he planned on driving Saturday, Matthew Pelletier of Palmer replied, “No. I’ll be staying home by the fire.”