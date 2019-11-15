Western Massachusetts residents react to RMV’s gender ‘X’ option

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV is now offering a third gender option on driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Residents can now choose between male, female, and non-binary gender ‘X’ when getting identification at the RMV. The new option became available this past Tuesday.

Legislation has been in the Massachusetts Senate for a few years now trying to make gender ‘X’ available on state identification documents. But after it has passed in the senate, it gets stuck in the House.

The registry went around this and independently added the third gender option. One local resident told 22News he doesn’t think adding a third option to the license is needed.

“To me, I don’t really see a real need for it,” said Lubriel Mar of Holyoke. “Just the reason thinking that we’re all just people, does it really matter what we all really identify ourselves as?”

That legislation that stalls in the state Senate would also allow residents to amend their birth certificates to get the gender ‘X’ option.