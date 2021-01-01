Western Massachusetts residents set financial goals for the new year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the New Year celebrations come to a close, many are focusing on new resolutions.

Finances are a big focus as we move into 2021. Some local residents said that they are planning to save up for a home, some want to invest, and others want to pay off more debt.

Mark Teed with Raymond James Financial told 22News that 2021 is projected to have a strong economic comeback, “Look at all the things you spend money on that are unnecessary and say that is the money I’m going to use to fund my ROTH IRA, IRA, or my 401K and that’s how you do it.”

According to a study by Fidelity Investments, 65 percent of Americans plan to make a financial change for the new year.

Victor Decaro said he plans to invest more among his other financial goals.

“Yeah this year I am trying to save up money to pay off my student loan debt and also so I can buy a house,” Decaro said.

Brian Beckford is a student and said he is going to focus on paying off bills.

“Other than like the simple stuff like rent, car note, credit cards, stuff like that,” Beckford told 22News.

The study also reported that the top financial goals for people in 2021 is to save more, pay down debt and spend less.

Financial advisors recommend creating a budget to have better control over expenses.