CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traditionally, Super Bowl weekend is a busy one for local grocery stores, and this year is no exception. 22News spoke with shoppers preparing for Super Bowl celebrations.

More than 180 million Americans will tune in for Super Bowl Sunday. According to the National Retail Federation, spending for game-day related items like food, drink and décor is predicted to reach $14.6 billion.

Store Director Jim Alamad of the Big Y in Chicopee told 22News, “Deli platters are very popular, fruit and vegetable platters in the produce department, and of course chips, soda and all the salty snacks.”

Shoppers stocking up on all the must-haves for a perfect game day.

“We like to go homemade, so we’re going a big buffalo chicken dip, pigs in a blanket, a big charcuterie board. I’ll make an Oreo cream pie and we’re going to have cookies,” said East Springfield resident Alisha Khoury-Boucher.

Of course the big game isn’t only about food. While the Patriots will not be taking the field for Super Bowl 56, people in western Massachusetts are still choosing sides.

“Go Bengals,” said Khoury-Boucher.

Bengels quarterback Joe Burrows is clearly a fan favorite here in western Masschusetts. He only has two NFL seasons under his belt but sports fans are hoping he can lead his team to victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicopee resident Bob Maliga told 22News, “Joe Burrows, sure he’s quite a find. He can really sling it.”

Kick off is at 6:30 Sunday night here on 22News.