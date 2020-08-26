Western Massachusetts retailers preparing for tax-free weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax-free weekend is just a few days away.

22News visited an appliance store on Monday which had dozens of people in the store already, something stores are recommending because it’s going to be a little tough purchasing some big-ticket items this year.

On Saturday and Sunday, you won’t have to pay 6.25 percent sales tax, which means you could save almost $200 on big ticket items, the most popular purchases of the weekend.

This year will be different than past years because of the pandemic, shoppers have to wear masks and socially distance, they’ll be shopping for items that aren’t even available right away.

“Almost everything is on backorder,” said David Lunden, assistant manager at the appliance store. “It’s been very unprecedented in the country where all the factories had to shut down for months at a time.”

Manny’s recommends browsing for your big-ticket items this week, that way you’ll only have to make the purchase this weekend – limiting your time in stores and around crowds.

It’s also important to note; delivery is still being offered despite the pandemic.

Remember, the Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to any items over $2500, meals, tobacco products or marijuana.

Some other good news, tax free weekend does apply for online shopping as well.