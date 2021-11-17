Western Massachusetts School Counselor Association hold award ceremony for school counselors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts School Counselor Association held their award ceremony Wednesday night.

The event recognized the 2021 School Counselor of the Year as well as the 2021 Rising Star Counselor. The event also went on to recognize school officials for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

Councilor of the Year recipient, Kristen Sorel, told 22News,”You don’t do this work for recognition so it is really nice to be recognized, especially by your peers in the field that know what you deal with everyday.”

“I think the main thing about Kristen that stands out is she has students that reach out to her that haven’t been in our school for years, write about the good things going on in their life and also the hardships and Kristen is still there to support them,” said Monson High School Councilor Ryan Dearing.

Those who attended also brought food items to donate to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts ahead of Thanksgiving.