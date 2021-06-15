Western Massachusetts still behind in vaccinations

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine distribution, but the rate of residents getting their doses in Boston is much higher than in communities in the western part of the state.

When vaccines first arrived in the Commonwealth, the race was on to get shots in the arms of vulnerable residents.

But, now that more than 4 million people are fully vaccinated the state is turning its attention to areas with the highest vaccine hesitancy rates.

That includes Hampden County where vaccination rates among black and brown residents are 20 percent lower than their white neighbors.

“We are really working very very locally, we’re sort of referring to it as really hyper-focused on those communities where we need to continue to address vaccine hesitancy,” Secretary Sudders told reporters on Tuesday.

The targeted vaccine efforts are still in the early stages, however progress has already been made.

Currently, every county in Massachusetts has more than 50 percent of residents over the age of 18 with at least one dose of the vaccine.