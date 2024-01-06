WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A special milestone for one local army veteran was celebrated on Saturday as he turned 100-years-old this week.

Charles A. Babinski was born on January 4th, 1924. Babinski served in the United States Army during the Second World War.

He was a Technician Fifth Grade with the 393rd Engineer Regiment. Babinski was honorably discharged on November 26th, 1945.