WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A special milestone for one local army veteran was celebrated on Saturday as he turned 100-years-old this week.
Charles A. Babinski was born on January 4th, 1924. Babinski served in the United States Army during the Second World War.
He was a Technician Fifth Grade with the 393rd Engineer Regiment. Babinski was honorably discharged on November 26th, 1945.
