Western Massachusetts veterans and residents remember Pearl Harbor

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts veterans value the sacrifices made that day, which cost more than 3,000 American lives.

They were killed when the Japanese destroyed much of the American Fleet in Hawaii that fateful Sunday morning of December 7th.

Until his death at the age of 94 in 2017, Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Greenleaf of Westfield would drop a wreath into the Westfield River, during the city’s pearl harbor remembrance ceremony.

One year prior to his death Robert Greenleaf spoke with 22News about the importance of never forgetting that day and the disappointment that many Americans are divided except for their remembrance and honor in observance of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

“I’m disappointed that the united states is divided, where on December 8th the country is united, things have changed a lot since then,” said Greenleaf.

American Legion Post 420 Commander and Springfield resident, Kevin Szczygiel was born five years after the Pearl Harbor attack.

Szczygiel told 22News that his father and grandfather talked about it often and being involved.

“My father, grandfather, were all involved, they talked about it as a kid, growing up, we heard a lot about it, and the Korean war started shortly afterwards,” said Szczygiel.

Legion post member Calvin Jones wears a shirt of remembrance for that December 7th day out of honor for the sacrifices made that day and patriotism.

Jones told 22News, “Because I’m a patriot, as simple as that, I visited pearl harbor two years ago, It’s’ amazing, never forget, never forget.”

And now 78 years later, America has not forgotten pearl harbor.