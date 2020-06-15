Western New England University appoints new president

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University announced Dr. Robert E. Johnson as the institution’s sixth president.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Johnson is replacing Dr. Anthony S. Caprio who served as Western New England University’s President for more than 24 years which is the longest presidential tenure in the history of the university.

Johnson is a native of Detroit, is currently the chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and said it’s an honor to build on the leadership and legacy of Dr. Caprio.

“His transformation and elevation of Western New England University for 24 years is historic. I look forward to engaging with the campus community to create a shared ambition in writing its next chapter in this extraordinary time, and navigating through this global pandemic and social unrest with a sense of humanity and civility,” Johnson said.

Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Touro University International, formerly a division of Touro College, New York, NY, a Master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of Cincinnati, a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Morehouse College in Atlanta, and a Certificate in Applied Neuroscience from MIT Sloan School of Management.

According to the release, Johnson’s 30-year career covers non-profit colleges and universities in the Northeast and Midwest, including public, private, urban, rural, small, and large institutions with enrollments from 2,000 to more than 25,000 students. Before he became chancellor at UMass Dartmouth, he served as president of Becker College in Worcester from 2010 to 2017. Johnson has also held leadership positions with Sinclair College, the University of Dayton, Oakland University, and Central State University in Ohio.

“We believe we have found the perfect leader to build on our growth as an institution as we chart a course for Western New England’s second century. A scholar in the areas of educational leadership, cultural diversity and leadership, marketing and enrollment management, and the future of work, Dr. Johnson is a renowned thought leader who speaks and writes about the Future of Work, the Agile Mind, the Agile University, and innovating for social impact,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees Kenneth M. Rickson said.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick appointed Dr. Johnson to the Mass Tech Collaborative and Governor Charlie Baker appointed him to the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education and the Hate Crimes Task Force and the Black Advisory Council.

Dr. Johnson will begin his new role as President of Western New England University on August 15.