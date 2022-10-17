SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Social Justice at Western New England University will be launching a free Legal Kiosk initiative all throughout Springfield.

Western New England University School of Law’s Center for Social Justice is launching the establishment of Legal Kiosks positioned in the Springfield area, which is being funded by the MassMutual Foundation. This initiative will provide free access to technology and legal resources to underserved communities.

Legal Kiosks are computer stations that will be located across the greater Springfield area. They provide access to the justice system to individuals without access to wifi or technology. Community members can find free civil legal service providers that are nearby, access legal resources, print documents, and, can attend online meetings and remote court hearings in privacy at a Legal Kiosk.

Locations:

Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, Inc

Springfield City Libraries

Brightwood

Forest Park

Indian Orchard

Library Express at Pine Point

Mason Square

Western New England University

New North Citizens’ Council, Inc.

The Performance Project

Arise for Social Justice

United Way of Pioneer Valley

Open Pantry Community Services, inc.

Legal Kiosks allow residents to leverage the power of technology to access the justice system on their terms. The launch will take place on Monday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Springfield, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The details of the event are as follows:

4:50-5:15 Guest Arrival and Food 5:15-5:20 Welcome & Opening Remarks 5:20-5:25 WNE President Johnson’s Remarks 5:25-5:30 Mayor Sarno Remarks 5:30-5:45 Center for Social Justice (CSJ) Kiosk Project Presentation: CSJ overview, A2T Lab, Bus voting 5:45-5:50 Partner Recognition / Special Announcement / MassMutual Foundation Thank You 5:50-5:55 Ribbon Cutting / Photo Op 5:55-6:00 Testimonial 6:00-6:15 Technology Presentation and Q&A 6:15 Closing remarks 6:15-6:30 Bus and Kiosk tours

“These Legal Kiosks are a significant resource to the city of Springfield as they provide a means to empower individuals to take control of their specific circumstances, interact with the legal system on their own terms, and ensures equal access to the justice system for all” stated Williams. “The Kiosks are available for legal matters relating to housing, immigration, family law, public benefits, disability rights, debt, and inheritance.”