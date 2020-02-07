WNEU celebrates art, Black History with ‘Keeping it alive’ art exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University celebrated art, black history and the preservation of both at the St. Germain Campus Center.

Artist and educator Don Blanton is presenting his exhibit “Keeping it alive” all month on-campus.

Thursday night, he invited the other artists and students represented to a reception to showcase their work and speak about the importance of preserving the creation of art.

Don Blanton told 22News that it’s important to cherish art, as there was a time when the arts were heavily cut in most schools.

“All you have to do is talk to any of the students, they love art and it gives them another aspect as far as life is concerned,” said Blanton. “There was a time when we were cutting back on the arts. We want to keep it alive because it does so much for society.

The exhibition runs through February 27 and is open during the following hours: