SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University announced that 96% of master’s degree graduates that took the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) exam have passed.

The BACB has been the leader in behavior analyst certification for two decades, according to a news release from Western New England University. The BACB is a nonprofit that was created in 1998 to meet professional certification needs that are identified by behavior analysts, governments, and consumers of behavior-analytic services.

“One of the unique strengths of the Western New England University program is our partnership with the prestigious New England Center for Children – home of a school for over 500 children with autism that includes a faculty of over 1100 educators,” adds Thompson. The Center provides state-of-the-art education for children with autism. “This collaboration provides WNE students with the ability to learn the principles and procedures of Applied Behavior Analysis in the classroom and apply what they have learned while working with children with autism under the supervision of expert faculty.”

Students that complete the Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis and meet the Behavior Analysis Certification Board (BACB) requirements for taking the exam will become Board Certified Behavior Analysts.

“In 2021, 19 test takers completed the WNE 4th edition course sequence with a 100% pass rate and 29 test takers completed the WNE 5th edition course sequence with a 93.1% pass rate resulting in a combined pass rate of 95.8% – 36 points above the average rate among all colleges and universities,” said Professor of Psychology Rachel Thompson. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

“These test results are another example of the University’s commitment to excellence in student learning – the hallmark of the Western New England University experience that focuses on each student’s academic and personal development to be lifelong learners with the skills to excel in the global workforce,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Maria Toyoda. “My congratulations to both students and faculty.”