Western New England University furloughing 60 employees due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The response to COVID-19 has caused many area colleges to close and students have been sent home as a precaution.

In an email to 22News on Monday, Western New England University said it has begun the process of furloughing 60 employees, effective April 19 and expected to last 30 days.

No faculty members are being furloughed. WNEU said the majority of employees being furloughed cannot work remotely from home during this time of social distancing due to the nature of their jobs.

With the move to online classes and the departure of a vast majority of students due to the novel coronavirus, our workforce needs have changed dramatically. This temporary move was carefully designed to meet those changing needs, while minimizing the financial impact on our valued employees. Barbara A. Moffat, Associate Vice President for Media and Community Relations

During the furlough period, those affected will still be able to maintain their benefits, with the University continuing to pay its share of health insurance premiums.

They will also be eligible to apply for unemployment insurance, according to the university.