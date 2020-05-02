Western New England University holds faculty parade for 2020 graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University coordinated a staff and faculty parade to honor the 2020 graduates. A new normal for celebrations in the COVID-19 era.

“It’s just a great way to show our pride, love, happiness for everything they’ve accomplished,” WNEU employee, Laurie Barber told 22News.

At Western New England University, preparing for a drive-by parade in honor of the 2020 graduates was a family affair. Laurie Barber is a WNEU graduate herself along with being an employee and mother to two students, one being a 2020 graduate.

“I’m very involved. Employee, graduate, mom. I am super excited. She had four great, wonderful years. Summa Cum Laude, so I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Barber said.

Due to the pandemic, WNEU had to cancel their graduations with no new date for a makeup one until all signs of the pandemic are over. Around 80 members from the WNEU faculty and staff gathered for the parade around campus that was recorded for a video to send to graduates on the day their graduation would’ve been.

“We’re promising them that sometime in the future when it’s possible we will bring them back together in some way or another to celebrate them and all their accomplishments,” WNEU President, Dr. Anthony Caprio told 22News.

The president will confer the graduates their degrees via video so they can use them for the future.