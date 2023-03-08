SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University is hosting a School to Career Fair for Springfield Public Schools juniors and seniors on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Western New England University, more than 30 local employers will connect with around 200 Springfield Public Schools juniors and seniors during a fair that is intended to introduce the students to internship and post-high school college graduation career opportunities.

Western New England University President Dr. Robert E. Johnson, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno of Springfield, and Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick will make opening remarks at Rivers Memorial Hall at 9:00 a.m. Warwick said that this event is the first of its kind since the district’s creation of The Office of Internships and Pathways and exemplifies the impact of school and community connections.

“An experience like this can be life-changing for a student who may have seen the college for their entire lives, but never imagined a future there for themselves,” said Warwick. “This is another example of how Western New England University is committed to building bridges with our students.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Springfield Public School students to campus today to explore opportunities for growth right here in our community,” said WNE President Robert E. Johnson. “Whether students are interested in continuing their education here at WNE or engaging with local businesses for employment opportunities following their high school graduation, WNE is pleased to facilitate bringing all postgraduate options directly to the students.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank WNEU President Dr. Robert Johnson for hosting this event that will help connect close to 200 Springfield students with more than 30 local employers including the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Water and Sewer, Eversource, and Big Y. This is a tremendous opportunity for our students to explore potential career opportunities.”

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Water & Sewer, Eversource to Big Y, technology businesses, early education centers, and more, employers will talk with students about the career paths in their industries and early opportunities such as internships.

“Employers get access to young people who are driven and impressionable and students get a meaningful introduction to the real world of work and career, gaining valuable experience,” said Warwick.

The career fair will be on Wednesday in Rivers Memorial Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.