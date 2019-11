SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s students will be hosting it’s World Fest 2019 to celebrate the cultures of the world during Diversity week.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free event will take place in Rovers Memorial Hall at 6:00 p.m. at Western New England University.

The night will include a showcase of many different foods, performances, and a fashion show! It is open to all members of the campus community as well as the public.