SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University (WNE) is a national leader in return on investment (ROI) measures.

In a study conducted by Georgetown University, WNE was ranked in the top 6% of colleges and universities by ROI, first place in Springfield, and third in the Pioneer Valley, according to a news release sent to 22News from WNE.

“We are committed to not only preparing students with the knowledge and domain skills for their chosen professions but also encouraging them to understand the importance of continuously creating value in all that they do,” says Dr. Maria Toyoda, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. “To be fully prepared for the future of work, students must become innovators equipped with the confidence and tools to continually reinvent themselves throughout their professional careers.”

Data from Harvard’s Opportunity Insights project shows that The New York Times ranked WNE 10th from a field of over 575 selective private institutions in the country by measuring factors that contribute to significant economic advancement.

U.S. News and World Report placed WNE in the top 10 National Universities in Massachusetts for Top Performer on Social Mobility. An independent evaluation of the median starting salary of alumni in the U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Universities said that the median starting salary for Western New England University graduates is higher than 52 of the top 100 institutions in the country.

“These rankings mean that a WNE degree has great value,” says University President Dr. Robert E. Johnson. “A Western New England University education will not only be well worth the investment in your academic knowledge, industry-related experience, and relevant skills but will also continue to demonstrate those returns throughout your career.”

“Western New England University offers resources and provides unparalleled support throughout every stage of career exploration, development, and application,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “Western New England University brings career readiness into the classroom, making intentional connections between students of all majors and the careers they pursue after graduation. It’s this kind of innovative, ingrained career preparation strategies that make Western New England University’s outstanding Career Center worthy of praise.”