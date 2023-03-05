SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in an incident on February 25.

According to the Western New England University Police, the vehicle was involved in an incident in the Quad Lot on February 25th around 7:24 p.m. The vehicle appears to be a white Jeep Compass SUV.

If anyone can assist with locating this vehicle, please contact Public Safety at 413-782-1207 or stop by the Public Safety Office.