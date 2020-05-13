Western New England University prepares to reopen in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colleges and universities are preparing to reopen next fall.

Schools in Massachusetts have been closed since April, but many hope to reopen its classrooms come August. Western New England University in Springfield is just one of many schools hoping to allow students back in the fall.

The university made the decision to move all of its summer 2020 courses online, but they are developing a plan to have students return in late August. Western New England has assembled multiple work groups since Covid-19 began, to evaluate and make decisions concerning its operations.

Brian Gross, vice president of Enrollment Management at Western New England University told 22News, “We do know what makes a Western New England University education very special which is the engagement and the connection with staff and support services so with all of the scenarios we are planning for, we are making sure we keep that as our core goal.”

Summer tuition has been cut in half for students. And enrollment for summer classes has doubled compared to this time last year. New student orientation is set for August 26.

Fall classes begin August 31.