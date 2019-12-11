Western New England University President to retire in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University President Anthony S. Caprio has announced his plans to retire as president at the end of June 2020.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dr. Caprio will have completed 24 years of distinguished leadership making him the longest-serving president in the institution.

Western New England University shared the following message from Dr. Caprio as he reflects his time at the school:

“The faculty and staff of the University and our great students continue to inspire me each day. We have all worked in harmony all these years with a common purpose—the advancement and continued elevation of our University. How fortunate I am to have had this job. Even now in my 24th year, I can say there is nothing else I would have preferred to be doing. My time here has been deeply gratifying and profoundly rewarding. I am grateful to you for so many things. I thank you. I say this from the bottom of my heart.” Western New England University President Anthony S. Caprio

Dr. Caprio began his tenure as the fifth president of Western New England University in the fall of 1996. He received his B.A degree from Wesleyan University and M.A and Ph.D. degrees from Columbia University.

For over 45 years, Dr. Caprio has demonstrated his commitment to higher education through service as a teacher at a wide range of institutions. He is a noted language scholar and author of many books including a popular college textbook that is now in its third edition.