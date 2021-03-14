Western New England University Professor to serve on Springfield ‘Vax Force’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Vax Force is expanding its committee, to continue educating residents and debunking myths surrounding COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Western New England University College of Pharmacy Associate Professor Dr. Melissa Mattison will now serve on the Vax Force team.

“I am truly honored to work with the task force in providing guidance and reassurance to Springfield residents with regard to the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Mattison said.

Dr. Mattison specializes in obesity and weight loss as a Clinical Associate Professor of Community Care. Additionally, she is the clinical director of the Community Patient Care Center on the Western New England University campus and recently became the Executive Director of Professional Affairs.

“Pharmacy Practice faculty at Western New England University contribute to patient care in the Springfield area on a daily basis and in a wide range of settings. Since January 4th, pharmacists in Massachusetts, including Dr. Mattison, have been administering COVID vaccinations to patients in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. This strengthens the public health value that pharmacists have and serves as an exemplary model for our PharmD students to learn from and emulate.” Dr. Charles Caley Chair and Professor of Pharmacy Practice.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will join the Vax Force committee on Tuesday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a virtual town hall meeting.