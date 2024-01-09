Funds will also be used to invite Springfield-area high school students to learn about manufacturing, robotics and automation.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University (WNE) will receive an $1.1 million state grant from the Healey-Driscoll Administration for a three-year project that will establish research and training in advanced robotic welding technologies.

WNE’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems will work alongside Worcester Polytechnic Institute to train highly skilled workers that will be employed within the region. The project will also work alongside local manufacturers, including Advance Welding in Springfield, Mestek Inc. of Westfield, Nitor Corporation in Southwick, American Steel and Aluminum Corporation in Auburn and Portland, Maine.

Cutting-edge welding technologies are used in several high-growth industries including offshore wind, electric vehicles, aerospace, and manufacturing for national defense capabilities. The goal of this grant is to improve conditions for job growth in the industry and increase investment in the region.

“Retaining the world’s best talent is crucial for strengthening Massachusetts’ innovation and competitiveness,” said Secretary Yvonne Hao of the Executive Office of Economic Development. “This investment creates new opportunities for workforce training in the robotics industry and expands the pathway to rewarding jobs. Massachusetts has a long history of manufacturing excellence and WNE’s project will help our state grow in the leading tech industries.”

The funding will also be used to sponsor robotic and advanced welding events on the WNE campus, including inviting Springfield-area high school students to learn about manufacturing, robotics and automation. Outreach efforts also include increasing diversity in the sector through engagement with women and underrepresented minorities.

“With the onset of cutting-edge technologies in the workplace, an emphasis on training a capable workforce is an imperative,” said State Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield. “A competent workforce will drive economic development and create investment opportunities in the region. I am grateful to the Healey-Driscoll administration for this investment for central and western Mass.”

“This significant $1.1 million grant to Western New England University will provide critical funding to a growing field and provide students with the relevant skills necessary to enter the workforce upon graduation and pursue high paying career opportunities,” stated Mayor Domenic Sarno.