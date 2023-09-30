SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Western New England University were asked to shelter in place Friday evening while they searched for a person in crisis.

According to the Western New England University Police, the Springfield Police Department joined in their search for a person who was in crisis, who was possibly armed on campus on Friday. All students were asked to shelter in place until they were notified.

The person has since been located off-campus and is currently receiving treatment. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.