SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University (WNEU) Small Business Legal Clinic is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking legal assistance for the spring semester of 2023.

According to a news release sent to 22News from WNEU, law students assist clients with legal issues, such as choice of entity, employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property issues that relate to trademark applications and copyright. This free service is available to local businesses that might not have the resources to obtain these services.

“The Clinic is a great resource for entrepreneurs who lack the finances to retain an attorney,” explained Associate Clinical Professor of Law Robert Statchen. “By using the Clinic’s services, businesses can avoid problems by getting legal issues addressed early and correctly. It also provides students with a great opportunity to get real-world experience.”

The Small Business Clinic has helped more than 500 small businesses. It was established to offer law students an opportunity to provide practical discussions to entrepreneurs starting new and building existing small businesses within the community.

The Clinic requests that small business owners submit their applications by January 1, 2023. Applications that are received after that date will be considered if there are additional resources available. Students will begin providing services in late January.

For more information, call the Legal Clinic at 413-782-1469 or email Marie Fletcher, the Clinical Programs Administrator, at mfletcher@law.wne.edu.