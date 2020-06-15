Western New England University to announce new president

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University will be hosting a news conference Monday morning to announce the university’s new president.

In a release sent to 22News, the announcement is scheduled to be made at 11 a.m. within the university’s commons. The Board of Trustees Chair Kenneth M. Rickson will join the incoming president, the sixth within the institution’s history.

The new president will be filling the place of Dr. Anthony S. Caprio who will be retiring after serving as president at Western New England for 24 years.

