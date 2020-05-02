Western New England University to host drive-by parade for class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Faculty and staff of Western New England University will be hosting a drive-by parade to celebrate the class of 2020 Saturday morning!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot next to Rivers Memorial Hall. While maintaining social distance regulations, about 80 faculty and staff will come together to record what will be a special tribute to all members of the class of 2020! The recording will air on the weekend of what would have been their graduation weekend.

Western New England University’s President Anthony S. Caprio will also be in attendance.