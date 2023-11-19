SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girls on the Run 5k, Breath and Believe 2023, is taking place this Sunday morning over at Western New England University.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that has served over two million girls across North America in building their confidence, kindness, and decision-making skills. The non-profit emphasizes the important connection between physical and emotional health.

The race kicks off at 11:00 a.m., and there’s still time to register. Registration costs are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. Early arrival is recommended.

This event is the culmination of a 10-week program that empowers girls in 3rd to 8th grade through physical activities and life skills development, according to Western New England University.

“I grew up in inner-city Philadelphia and was fortunate to have mentors who encouraged me to believe that anything was possible. I went on to play collegiate tennis and then coached the men’s and women’s tennis teams here at WNE for 21 years. I know the Girls on the Run program is teaching those same life skills and instilling values that encourage physical, emotional, and social well-being that will have a lasting impact on their success,” said Jennifer Kolins, acting director of Athletics and Recreation at Western New England University.

The event is open to the public, and all of the proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts.

The Western New England University Police Department says to expect delays if you plan to travel in the area of the University.

Evergreen Road will be reduced to one lane from Southwood Hall to the Evergreen Road gates. At the same time, a basketball tournament is taking place in the AHLC. Any traffic to or from the event, as well as any students who are parked in the General Lot, will be asked to enter and exit through the HLC Access Road.