SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University (WNE) announced that Attorney Dino Pollock has been appointed Director of Athletics and Recreation for the Golden Bears.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dino Pollock comes to Western New England after being the Senior Associate Director of Athletics at the University of California in Santa Cruz. Pollock is a native of Chicago and a Big Ten varsity wide receiver and letterman for the University of Illinois football team as well.

Pollock is also a seasoned Division III intercollegiate athletics senior administrator with experience overseeing sports medicine, and sports information. He is a leader in external affairs, sponsorships, and corporate partnerships.

He has experience in NCAA compliance as he was the senior compliance officer at UC Santa Cruz and as an Associate Director of the NCAA Office of the Committees on Infractions. Pollock graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a B.A. in Political Science and an interdisciplinary minor in African American Studies.

“The depth and breadth of experiences Dino brings to WNE are extraordinary. Knowledge, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to student-athlete well-being and success are just a few of his qualities. We are thrilled to have him join the Student Affairs Leadership Team,” said University President Robert E. Johnson.

Pollock will begin his tenure at Western New England University in January, where he will be the Golden Bears’ first African American athletic director in the institutions over 100-year-old history.

“I am extremely grateful to President Robert Johnson and Vice President Kristine Goodwin for the opportunity to lead the Western New England University athletic and recreation programs,” said Pollock. “Their dynamic leadership and extraordinary vision for WNE and its athletic programs impressed me from the very beginning of the search process. Athletics and recreation are important and integral co-curricular components of Division III higher education mission and I look forward to leading this accomplished program to greater heights with great passion, humility, integrity, and compassion.”