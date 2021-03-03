Western New England University women’s ice hockey will begin on March 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western New England University women’s ice hockey team announced that they will officially open its season on March 6 at Nichols College.

The game is scheduled at 4:20 p.m. and will be played at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

“With the presence of COVID-19, we knew coming into this season that it would not be like what we all envisioned for our first year, but it has been so rewarding and special in its own way. We have already experienced so many “firsts” together and our journey has finally built up to this-our first game,” said Head Coach Katie Zimmerman.

Before joining Western New England University, Coach Zimmerman was the assistant coach at Amherst College.

“I know they will represent Western New England in a first-class manner, and I can’t wait to see them compete on the ice,” said Director of Athletics Matt LaBranche.

To watch the game or follow the live stats lookup “FANZONE” on wnegoldenbears.com.