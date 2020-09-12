Westfield 9/11 victims honored with wreath-laying ceremony

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two decades later, the September 11, 2001, attacks remain ingrained in so many of our memories.

Three Westfield residents died 19-years-ago in the September 11 attack. Residents, officials, and family members of the three people killed met Friday, like they do every year, to keep their memories alive.

At the 9/11 Memorial Park on North Elm Street, Tara Shea-Creamer, Brian Murphy, and Daniel Trant were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony. Families of the victims gathered with Westfield residents, city and state officials, and first responders to remember the lives lost 19-years-ago.

Even though it’s been almost two decades the sister of Brian Murphy told 22News that it seems like yesterday it was September 11, 2001.

“19-years seems like such a long time it’s a lifetime for so many people but in reality, it seems like just yesterday when I watch the ceremonies this morning briefly it brought it all back,” said Ann Murphy, sister of Brian Murphy. “I know exactly where I was at that moment.”

Tara Shea-Creamer was on American Airlines flight 11, the first plane to crash into the town towers.

Brian Murphy and Daniel Trant were at work in the World Trade Center on that day.

To further honor the lives lost on 9/11 – Westfield will have two light beams on the town green that will resemble the Twin Towers.