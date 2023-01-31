WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Air Show returns in May but something new this year is that parking will not be free.

The reason behind the $20 parking fee and $50 VIP parking fee this year is due to the reduced amount of parking spaces due to construction and the increased cost of putting on such a show. The Westfield Air Show says parking this year has been greatly reduced for both general and VIP parking lots and will require a pre-purchased parking ticket to enter.

The Westfield Air Show says the event is still free to the public and wanted to make the cost of parking as reasonable as possible. They encourage residents to come together in one vehicle as parking passes are based per vehicle and not per passenger. The money earned will directly support the 104th Fighter Wing and its personnel.

The Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than a dozen aircraft will also be parked for exhibitors to see, including Army trucks and humvees.

The air show was canceled in 2021 over COVID-19, and organizers said the unpredictability of COVID-19 was a factor in the decision.