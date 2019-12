WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Westfield family was given an unexpected Christmas gift when their new Airman returned home for the holidays.

Daniel Avery joined the Air Force earlier this year and has been away for training in Texas for three months. His family had no idea he’d be coming home for Christmas!

Once Avery is done with training, he’ll serve as an aircraft hydraulics specialist in Arizona.

Merry Christmas!