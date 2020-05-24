Westfield American Legion to broadcast Memorial Day service

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s American Legion Post 124 continued its time honored tradition Sunday of conducting a Memorial Day service at Parker Memorial Park.

Missing this year, was the traditional parade proceeding the service.

Because of the lingering coronavirus concerns, people were urged to remain home. The entire service will be viewed on Westfield’s Community Access Television station Monday at 11 a.m. and then repeated throughout the day.

Mayor Don Humason told 22News of the pride his city takes in recognizing Memorial Day.

It could be decorating a grave, remembering a loved one, taking a moment to remember the people who had both lived and died for their county. Don Humason, Mayor of Westfield

Gary Fontaine, Commander of American Legion Post 124 told 22News, “I’d like to thank God, all of our veterans also support our veterans that keep our country free.”

Sunday afternoon’s service in the park was every bit as impressive as large crowds had witnessed during previous years before that horrific pandemic cloud covered America and much of the world.