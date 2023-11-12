WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Animal Control and Shelter found a lost cat on Saint Paul Street in Westfield on Saturday.
The cat was found with no collar but was friendly when approached, according to the Westfield Animal Control and Shelter.
If you are the owner or you know who the owner is, please contact Animal Control at 413-564-3129.
