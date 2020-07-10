Westfield Anthenaeum preparing to reopen library services

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Anthenaeum is preparing to reopen its doors to locals to be allowed to browse for library books.

The decision follows newer health guidelines established during the Massachusetts Phase 3 reopening plan. Measures the library plans on taking to ensure the safety of it’s employees and patrons include installing protective barriers and quarantining all returned items for 72 hours.

The library also plans on purchasing cleaning supplies to sustain the level of traffic coming into the library. 22News spoke with Kate Deviny, the director of Westfield Anthenaeum about the library’s reopening process.

“You get about 25 minutes and then we will ring the bell and then we get everybody to check out. We wipe everything down and then we bring in another group,” Deviny explained.

The library projects next week to be its reopening day. They also plan to continue its books-to-go program. For information on Westfield Anthenaeum and coronavirus, click here.