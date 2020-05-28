Westfield Athenaeum offering library to-go services

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Athenaeum is now offering clean and safe library materials to go.

Starting Wednesday night with a library card, you can order up to eight items including library books, DVDs, puzzles, and games. According to Westfield Athenaeum, materials have been quarantined for four days before being checked in and put on the shelf and pick-up will be no-contact.

22News spoke with public services librarian, Becky Blackburn, who highlighted the benefits of reading in times of stress.

“Reading is always really important, boosting literacy especially during a pandemic when you can’t go anywhere or do anything, with a book you can and I think it’s a great stress reliever,” she said.

If you would like to place an order, you can call the library at (413)-568-7833 Ext. 1 or go on the Westfield Athenaeum website.