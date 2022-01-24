Westfield bakery owner wins $4M lottery ticket

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bakery owner from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Christine Gustafson of Westfield has claimed a $4 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game on January 18. Christine chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes).

Christine plans to use some of her winnings toward the purchase of a summer home. She bought her ticket at JJ’s Variety located at 122 Montgomery Street in Westfield. The retailer will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “100X The Cash” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.