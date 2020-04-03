Westfield bridal shop owner creating face masks for hospitals, senior homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s something countless young girls dream about for years, their wedding day. But for many brides right now, this special day has been put on hold.

So have the jobs of those creating their wedding day looks. 22News spoke with a local bridal shop owner who’s not letting her craft go to waste amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have this talent and I’d rather be able to use it for good,” Nicole Wzorek, owner of Nicole Wzorek designs told 22News.

Wzorek creates magic behind her sowing machine, allowing brides to look the way they always imagined on their special day. But she’s recently traded in her tousle and chiffon, she’s now stitching away at cotton in an effort to help save lives.

With her recently cleared schedule, she wanted to give back. So, she’s been creating homemade masks for our healthcare works on the frontlines of this pandemic and those most vulnerable.

“Helping others always creates more of a positive mentality,” said Wzorek. “Everything that’s going on today, the news the whole world it’s enough to make anyone mentally breakdown. I’m happy I’m able to help through the craft that I have.”

So far, her masks have made their way to Baystate, Mercy Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson, the Westfield Fire Department and a number of nursing and elderly care facilities. They’re donated at zero cost. Wzorek said that without the support she’s received from the community, her creations wouldn’t be possible.

“I made a few of them and I posted some pictures on Facebook and some people actually asked if I needed anything and I was like if you guys could buy some cotton,” she told 22News. “I don’t have that much and people were really generous. I got a lot of cotton elastic, and I was really happy.”

By the weekend, she expects to have made close to 250 masks for the western Massachusetts community.

If you’re looking to get one of her masks for someone you know or yourself, she said right now, she’s selling them for $10, which will help her continue to make more of those helping to fight this pandemic.