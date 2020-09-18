Westfield business owners gathered to discuss challenges of town’s economy impacted by COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business owners gathered with the Westfield Chamber of Commerce Friday morning for breakfast eager to discuss the challenges facing the town’s economy under COVID-19.

They voiced their concerns and top priorities as we enter the fall still in the midst of the pandemic. Some called for more aid from local and federal governments. Others said they were wary of further assistance, concerned that payments now could create even harder financial circumstances in the future.

“I’m concerned passing out loans would build a bigger pile of money that I still need to pay back. So I’m avoiding that. We’re evolving. Were trying to do drive-in movies, drive-in concerts… Things like that allow us to make a few bucks to survive,” Owner of JPS Lighting and Sound, Jay Pagluica said.

Pagluica said he is lucky to have had a second job throughout this downturn but as he looks to retire and build his lighting and sound business he is concerned about the future.