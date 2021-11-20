Westfield business owners team up for holiday donation drive

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield business owners are collecting food this holiday season for those in need across their community.

Women who own businesses on School Street are encouraging donations of food at a mobile boutique this weekend. It’s food that will help stock the shelves at Westfield’s food Pantry.

All this weekend they’re encouraging donors to stop by School Street and fill this mobile bus with bags of non-perishable food.

“We decided to do this after a couple of tough years, the pandemic didn’t help anybody so we’re fortunate that people supported our businesses. We wanted to give back to the community,” Cassandra Cyr, owner of Hilltown Chic, told 22News.

“Cassie is the brains behind everything we do on this street,” said Bethany Strzempko-Liquori, owner of Be Bella Boutique. “She has such great ideas and we decided to fill it for the benefit of the food pantry for the holiday.”

If you missed the opportunity this Saturday, donations will also tale place on Sunday from 10am – 2pm before the food will be delivered to the Westfield Food Pantry.